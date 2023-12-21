When Charlotte Owen was appointed as a member of the House of Lords in July, many people were outraged.

Baroness Owen is just 30 years old, making her the youngest ever life peer. The reason for her appointment? Having once worked as an aide to Boris Johnson.

The criticism was not just based on her age, but on her relative lack of experience. According to her LinkedIn profile, Owen only worked as a No 10 special adviser for about a year-and-a-half.

Now, it looks like the House of Lords online team have realised the same thing, prompting hilarity online.

Click on any member of the House of Lords’ profile page online and there is an option to look at their “experience outside Parliament”.

Slightly awkwardly, at the time of writing Baroness Owen’s simply reads: “There is no experience information to show.”

Screengrab from Parliament.uk

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “Well this is awkward.”

Another said: “This is such great trolling from the House of Lords, reinforcing that not even they know why the f*** she got a lifetime peerage from Boris.”

And a third person said: “Meanwhile the rest of us are competing for three positions that require 5 years experience for £28K a year.”

An investigation by Tortoise did admittedly find that Owen had some experience.

She did a couple of internships before going to work for a communications firm as a graduate before landing a junior advisor job at No 10.

Oh, and she reportedly played the flute at her private school in Alderley Edge, and was a House Captain.

She also got three A-levels and studied at York University, where she was remembered as being “friendly and quiet”.

It all makes for a rather impressive CV. Especially that flute playing.

But a peerage in the House of Lords? You can make up your own mind on that one.

