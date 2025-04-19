Conor McGregor claims Irish politicians will 'attempt to tarnish' his potential presidential run

If Conor McGregor were to run to become the next Irish president, the controversial former MMA fighter has claimed in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that Irish politicians will "attempt to tarnish" him.

In the 55-minute-long interview released last night (April 18), McGregor repeated his anti-immigration talking points from his St Patrick's Day visit to The White House, where he spoke with President Donald Trump, whom he endorsed for the 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, the Irishman addressed the press in the White House briefing room, where he claimed Ireland was on the verge of “losing its Irishness” and was “overrun by immigrants."

His visit and comments were criticised by Irish politicians, including Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Former UFC champion and Irish businessman Conor McGregor briefly speaks with reporters alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt before meeting with President Donald Trump in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. McGregor said he is meeting with Trump to talk about how Ireland is losing its identity to immigrants, among other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The 36-year-old, who is appealing a civil rape case he lost at the High Court in November last year, later said he would run for Ireland’s presidency, and slammed the European Union migration pact, which would see asylum claims be more evenly distributed.

McGregor took to social media and wrote: "Who else will stand up to the government and oppose this bill? Any other presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!”

During McGregor's appearance on The Tucker Carlson show, he explained to the host what the "stipulations" are to run for presidential office, such as getting backing from four county councils or receiving 20 nominations from members of the Oireachtas, Ireland's parliament, which he claims are "controlled" by the Government or party affiliates.

Seemingly surprised by this information, the Fox News host asked: 'So you can't just run for president? So how is it a democracy?"

"We are not a democratic country,' McGregor replied. 'And they will have to answer to their constituents at some stage. There will be accountability."

Tucker Carlson (left) interviewing Conor McGregor (right) where the two discussed his political aspirations YouTube/Tucker Carlson

Although Carlson asked McGregor if he would defy this convention.

"'Are you going to do it anyway? You're maybe the most famous living Irishman and you're saying things that the overwhelming majority of your politicians will not say.

He added: 'What do you think they're going to do to you if you keep talking this way?"

To which McGregor responded: "'Attempt to tarnish as they are. Attempt to disrupt as they are, or possibly worse.

"I do not fear, I do not fear it, I move forward under God, and my nation can see my heart and what I'm for."

Ahead of the interview, McGregor gave Carlson a tour of Dublin and its parliament buildings and later went to Black Forge Inn, the fighter's pub in Crumlin, south Dublin, where McGregor's supporters showed up, with a few even sporting MAGA hats.

McGregor extended a pub invite to his 10.7 million X, formerly Twitter, followers before the gathering, where he said there would be "live music, top tier food, great drink, great people, and a happy and celebratory atmosphere."

Elsewhere, Donald Trump and Conor McGregor's White House meeting explained, and Conor McGregor goes on immigration rant during Trump's White House visit.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.