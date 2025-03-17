Conor McGregor goes on immigration rant during White House visit with Trump

Conor McGregor used his White House visit to rant about immigration in Ireland ahead of a meeting with Donald Trump.

The 36-year-old mixed martial arts fighter visited the White House briefing room during his St. Patrick’s Day visit to Washington DC.

McGregor, who was accompanied by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, told reporters: “I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. It’ll be music to the people of Ireland’s ears, because never on the main stage have [these issues] been spoken.

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability.

McGregor warned “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness” because of the “illegal immigration racket”.

“Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop.

“So, issues need to be addressed, and the 40 million Irish-Americans need to hear this, because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.”

He added he intends to listen and learn from Trump, as he called the billionaire republican’s work ethic “inspiring”.

McGregor shared: “So we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue, and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro. And that's how we feel," McGregor said.

Trump previously claimed that McGregor is his favourite Irish person for an unexpected reason. Speaking with Irish prime minister Michael Martin last week, Trump claimed McGregory has “ the best tattoos I’ve ever seen”.

"What’s next, Andrew Tate speaking from the White House?" One person commented under a YouTube video of McGregor's speech.

"You’ve also let us down Connor," added another user.

