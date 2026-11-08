Did Trump offer the wrong Dana White the White House press secretary job?

People couldn’t believe it when there was talk of making “Super Bass” rapper Nicki Minaj the new White House press secretary, and now, the 80-year-old offering the job to UFC president and CEO Dana White has also left Trump critics stunned.

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said White, who he described as a “violent Fighter and Warrior”, had been offered the role of press secretary.

“I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left.

“Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job,” he wrote.

As you might expect, the news left X/Twitter users shocked:

“The Boys was a documentary,” one account wrote, referring to the hit Amazon Prime series:

Another likened it to an episode of Veep:

And former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said: “This White House is a joke”:

Despite CNN reporting that White declined the job offer, the UFC CEO shared an image of him behind the White House lectern hosting a press conference to his Instagram story, complete with the words “on to [sic] the next chapter”.

He also said that he will fly to Washington to discuss the offer with Trump in the White House on Monday.

Meanwhile, many social media users are wondering if the whole thing might have been a mix-up, what with a Dana W. White previously working as communications policy lead at the Department of Defense:

One account tweeted: “I guarantee you someone recommended her to Trump and he thought they meant UFC Dana White and nobody is allowed to correct him lol”:

“This is so insanely and completely and bizarrely stupid that you know this is exactly what must have happened,” wrote The Bulwark contributor George Conway:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz claimed: “Someone said “Dana White for press secretary” and meant the former Pentagon spokesperson. Trump heard “the UFC guy” and went with it. And we’re expected to believe this dumb m*********** aced three cognitive tests?”:

And Connor Ewing, of the University of Toronto, asked: “So what are the chances someone suggested this Dana White and Trump pulled a Four Seasons Total Landscaping?”:

Speaking of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, others also noted the offer was announced on the anniversary of the infamous blunder, which saw Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani hold a press conference at the small business in Pennsylvania:

“The wrong Dana White on the anniversary of the wrong Four Seasons?? Total serendipity,” one account wrote.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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