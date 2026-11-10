Donald Trump has revealed the reason he proposed Dana White as his new press secretary – it should surprise no one.

After Karoline Leavitt left the role of White House press secretary at the end of August, her successor, Katie Zacharia, infamously lasted just five days in the role before being fired.

With the position open once again, Trump baffled absolutely everyone when he appeared to offer the role to UFC president Dana White – a man with no political experience. His decision led to speculation that he had confused White with the former communications policy lead at the Department of Defense who shares his name.

At a press briefing which Trump held himself, he was quizzed on the strange move and explained what was behind it.

“We were having a very bad press day and I said, I don’t know why, I thought of his name. He’s been my friend for a long time. I said, ‘You know, I think I’m going to get Dana White to be my new press secretary … I was sort of kidding,” Trump claimed, despite writing it himself in a Truth Social post.

There you have it. It was all to detract from a “bad press day”.

“Sometimes you have to admire Trump's honesty. A reporter asks...why did you announce Dana White as the new press secretary? And Trump basically says, we were having a sh**ty news day and I wanted a shiny object to distract all you bozos,” wrote someone.

Someone wrote: “We are living Idiocracy.”

Another speculated: “‘I don’t know why, I thought of his name’ 1000% confirms the theory of the other Dana White! Otherwise he would have said ‘I thought of him’. Lol.”

One person claimed: “This idiot's whole Presidency is an SNL skit!”

Someone else pointed out: “‘I said it to a group of the press... and then they wrote the story as though I wasn't kidding…’ Dude posted it on Truth Social. DOES HE ACTUALLY NOT REMEMBER???”

“He's bringing in the circus to entertain his sheep to try and get them back again.

“Too bad they can see it now,” another argued.

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