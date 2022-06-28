Tory MP says women don't have an "absolute right to bodily autonomy"

In the House of Commons, Tory MP Danny Kruger said he disagrees with people who think "woman have an absolute right to bodily autonomy" adding that he does not think British MP's should "lecture" the United States on the recent decision.

Last week, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade,, making abortion no longer a constitutionally protected law.

Some MPs made comments on the Supreme Court's ruling and Kruger, 47, decided to join the conversation.



Addressing Members of Parliament on Tuesday, Kruger said while he recognizes "the degree of distress and concern felt by many members in the House on the Supreme Court's decision" he questioned why MP's were lecturing the US on the topic.

"The facts are I would probably disagree with most members who've spoken so far about this question," Kruger said. "They think women have an absolute right to bodily autonomy in this matter, whereas I think in the case of abortion, that right is qualified by the fact that another body is involved"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"And I offer to members who are trying to talk me down that this is a proper topic for political debate and my point to the Frontbench is I don't understand why we are lecturing the United States on a judgement to return the power of decision of this political question to the states. To democratic decision makers rather than leaving it in the hands of the Court." Kruger added.



Kruger has been an MP for Devizes in Wiltshire since 2019.

Upon hearing Kruger's comments, many people took to social media to share their thoughts on Kruger's comments.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

