David Cameron has been roundly roasted after he tried to celebrate his Olympics legacy.

It has been 10 years since London hosted the iconic games and a nostalgic Cameron looked back at that summer with rose-tinted glasses, given the rapid decline of the UK both at home due to political shifts and on the international stage, but based on the reaction he got maybe he shouldn't have bothered.

He said: "10 years ago today The Queen parachuted into Stratford to open the London 2012 Olympic Games. It was, by far, my favourite fortnight as PM, showcasing the UK to the world. It still stands out as the best Olympics ever & left a proud legacy. The UK wowed the world - happy memories!"

People were quick to remind him of the reality of his legacy, which includes calling the EU referendum, and therefore Brexit. They also joked about the time he warned people about "chaos" with Ed Miliband and reminded him about when then chancellor George Osborne being booed during the Paralympic games before he presented some medals to athletes.

Someone tell Dave it's time to close his Twitter account.

