David Cameron has been roundly roasted after he tried to celebrate his Olympics legacy.
It has been 10 years since London hosted the iconic games and a nostalgic Cameron looked back at that summer with rose-tinted glasses, given the rapid decline of the UK both at home due to political shifts and on the international stage, but based on the reaction he got maybe he shouldn't have bothered.
He said: "10 years ago today The Queen parachuted into Stratford to open the London 2012 Olympic Games. It was, by far, my favourite fortnight as PM, showcasing the UK to the world. It still stands out as the best Olympics ever & left a proud legacy. The UK wowed the world - happy memories!"
\u201c10 years ago today The Queen parachuted into Stratford to open the London 2012 Olympic Games. It was, by far, my favourite fortnight as PM, showcasing the UK to the world. It still stands out as the best Olympics ever & left a proud legacy. The UK wowed the world- happy memories!\u201d— David Cameron (@David Cameron) 1658909224
People were quick to remind him of the reality of his legacy, which includes calling the EU referendum, and therefore Brexit. They also joked about the time he warned people about "chaos" with Ed Miliband and reminded him about when then chancellor George Osborne being booed during the Paralympic games before he presented some medals to athletes.
\u201cremember when his chancellor was booed at the Paralympics\u201d— Tom Davidson (@Tom Davidson) 1658923200
\u201c@David_Cameron And then you called the Brexit Referendum, for reasons we can only speculate on, and ruined everything. The country has never been more divided since the Civil War. Well done.\u201d— David Cameron (@David Cameron) 1658909224
\u201c@David_Cameron @UKBreturn Yes \u201cDave\u201d, it was the first, last and only time I\u2019ve ever felt proud to be British. The UK has been on the skids since then, thanks to your hubristic EU referendum that you were *so* sure you\u2019d win that you made no plan for losing.\n\nYou broke us.\n\nBack in yer caravan.\u201d— David Cameron (@David Cameron) 1658909224
\u201c@David_Cameron I\u2019d keep quiet about legacy if I were you mate\u201d— David Cameron (@David Cameron) 1658909224
\u201c@David_Cameron That went well eh? \ud83d\udc37\nhttps://t.co/n9HYy6oZyx\u201d— David Cameron (@David Cameron) 1658909224
\u201cAnd 4yrs later you fu\u2019cked up the Country. Proud moment indeed.\u201d— \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9bMaria Del Greco (@\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9bMaria Del Greco) 1658921476
Someone tell Dave it's time to close his Twitter account.
