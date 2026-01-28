Democrats and some Republicans are calling on Trump to fire Kristi Noem

Pressure continues to mount for Kristi Noem as Democrats have called President Trump to fire the Homeland Security Secretary - with even some Republicans losing faith in her.

On Tuesday, Top House Democrats warned President Trump that they will launch impeachment proceedings against Noem if he doesn't fire the Homeland Security Secretary.

This comes after a fatal immigration-related shooting of 37-year-old US citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis at the weekend, who Noem described as a "domestic terrorist", a comment which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to distance the White House from in a recent press briefing.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, said, "The violence unleashed on the American people by the Department of Homeland Security must end forthwith. Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives."

They added, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way."

Meanwhile, two moderate Republican Senators, Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Thom Tillis (North Carolina), have also joined calls for Noem to resign.

"I think what she’s done in Minnesota should be disqualifying," Tillis told reporters. "It’s just amateurish. It’s terrible. It’s making the president look bad."

In a separate comment, Murkowski said, “she should go," as per POLITICO.

However, Noem still appears to have the support of President Trump, on Tuesday he told reporters at the White House, "I think she’s doing a very good job. The border is totally secure."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Karoline Leavitt appears to distance White House from Kristi Noem comments on 'domestic terrorism', and Trump feels bad for shooting victim whose parents voted for him.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.