Secretary Noem says border control drastically improved since last year

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded to criticism yesterday (28 April) over the crackdown on undocumented illegal immigrants in the US.

Speaking to the press, Noem said that the difference between border control from this time last year is night and day, and that staff were no longer overwhelmed with immigrants turning themselves in because they knew they'd be released under the Biden administration.

Customs and Border Protection said illegal border crossings fell to the lowest level ever in March, with just under 7,200 apprehensions. A 95 per cent decrease from last year.

