President Donald Trump addressed two recent controversial shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis, describing both as “terrible” and saying he wants an honest investigation into at least one of the incidents.

Trump said he felt particularly bad about the death of Renee Good, noting her parents were “tremendous Trump fans,” a comment that drew widespread attention.

Good and another U.S. citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, were killed during heightened immigration enforcement activity that has sparked national protests and criticism of federal tactics.

Civil rights advocates and lawmakers are calling for greater accountability and oversight.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.