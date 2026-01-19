Kristi Noem strongly questioned on crime numbers committed by those arrested by ICE

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been strongly questioned about crime rates tied to ICE arrests, after a tense Face the Nation interview where she claimed “70 per cent” of people in ICE custody had violent criminal convictions, a figure swiftly challenged by the host and data from her own agency.

Critics say Noem’s numbers don’t match ICE’s own records, which show a far lower share of detainees with criminal convictions, and that many arrests target civil immigration violations rather than serious crimes.

