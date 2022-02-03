Dominic Cummings is on a mission – and he has been since he left his role as Boris Johnson's Chief Advisor in November 2020.

Since his departure, the former Downing Street advisor has strongly and publicly lashed out at his former "f***wit" boss – and he certainly hasn't held back.

Cummings has declared his "duty" to remove the prime minister. He's also made the shock revelation that Johnson has no idea what he's actually doing with his only man-child agenda to "buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes, and build the world's most stupid tunnel to Ireland."

Here is everything Dominic Cummings has said about Boris Johnson:

Dominic Cummings' "duty to get rid" of "complete f***wit" of Boris Johnson

The former Downing Street advisor described his task in removing Johnson as "an unpleasant but necessary job" and likened it to "fixing the drains."

Speaking to New York magazine, the 50-year-old said it was only right to remove a prime minister who had won an election victory if they weren't up to the job.

Cummings said: "In January 2020, I was sitting in No 10 with Boris and the complete f***wit is just babbling on about: 'Will Big Ben bong for Brexit on 31st January?'"



When asked whether it was fair for him to be campaigning to remove his former boss, Cummings said: "What's fairness got to do with anything? It's politics. All this is not fair. The fact that someone wins an election doesn't mean that they should just stay there for years, right? If you've got a duffer, if you think someone can't do the job or is unfit for the job."

"You know, as he said to me: 'I'm the f***ing king around here and I'm going to do what I want.' That's not OK. He's not the king. He can't do what he wants. Once you realise someone is operating like that then your duty is to get rid of them, not to just prop them up."





Turning to Twitter to roast the PM after Matt Hancock resigned

So much more has happened since June 2021, but how could we forget the infamous footage of then Health Secretary Matt Hancock making out with his long-term friend and aide Gina Colangelo.

He apologised, and Johnson said he would not fire him and said the matter was closed.

Following public backlash, he resigned. This led to Johnson claiming to the press: "When I saw the story on Friday, we had a new secretary of state for health in on Saturday". He insisted that "that's about the right pace to proceed in a pandemic."

That's where Cummings' comes in.

He trolled the PM to Twitter, calling him a "trolley" and mocking him for appearing to take credit for Hancock's resignation.

Cummings' allegedly demanded the PM "to grip this madhouse"

In a blog post following the No 10 party allegations, the former advisor shared his perspective on the events.

He insisted that he warned the Johnson "to grip this madhouse" and claimed to have approached the PM about the principal private secretary (PPS) Martin Reynolds' "bring your own booze" invitation.



Cummings alleged Johnson "waved it aside."

"I said to the PM something like: Martin's invited the building to a drinks party, this is what I'm talking about, you've got to grip this madhouse," the former advisor penned.







The PM "didn't know what he was doing" and just wanted to "build the world's most stupid tunnel to Ireland"

During a scathing tell-all chat with Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC, Cummings did not hold back.

He said Johnson has a "self-aware mode" and even he knows it is "ludicrous" he is in that position.

Cummings also said Johnson "didn't know what he was doing" and that he needed a huge amount of support when he became the leader of the Conservative Party.



"He didn't have an agenda. The prime minister's only agenda is to buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes, and build the world's most stupid tunnel to Ireland, that's it."





The "horrific" government has turned into a "branch of the entertainment industry"



Cummings kicked off his much-anticipated "ask me anything" by saying Boris Johnson could have avoided a second lockdown to deal with coronavirus, but he "totally bogged it."

The prime minister's former adviser made a number of allegations about Johnson and the government, including that decision making in government were "horrific" and that it had become like a "branch of the entertainment industry".



"When you watch the apex of power, you feel like 'if this were broadcast, everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills'," he said.

"It's impossible to describe how horrific decision-making is at the apex of power and how few people watching it have any clue how bad it is or any sense of how to do it better. It's generally the blind leading the blind with a few non-blind desperately shoving fingers in dykes and clutching their heads."

Downing Street now is "just a branch of the entertainment industry and will stay so 'til [Boris Johnson] gone, at earliest", said Cummings, adding: "The most valuable commodity in government is focus and the PM literally believes that focus is a menace to his freedom to do whatever he fancies today, hence why you see the opposite of focus now and will do 'til he goes."





Cummings leaked Whatsapp messages from Johnson calling Hancock "totally f***ing hopeless"

In screenshots of what Cummings said was a WhatsApp conversation between him and the prime minister in March 2020, Johnson is alleged to have said Hancock was "totally f****** hopeless" in response to Cummings criticising Hancock on ramping up tests in the NHS.



Meanwhile, in another exchange about the struggles to procure ventilators for Covid-19 patients, Johnson reportedly said: "It's Hancock. He has been hopeless."

Moving to Johnson's style in the Cabinet, Cummings said:

"As soon as things get 'a bit embarrassing' [he does the whole 'let's take it offline' shtick before shouting 'forward to victory', doing a thumbs-up and pegging it out of the room before anybody can disagree."

He also said Johnson will step down after the next election to "make money and have fun", which may be a good thing.

"If No 10 is prepared to lie so deeply and widely about such vital issues of life and death last year, it cannot be trusted now either on Covid or any other crucial issue of war and peace," Cummings wrote.

Indy100 reached out to Downing Street for comment.

