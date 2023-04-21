Why has Dominic Raab resigned and what has he said?

Dominic Raab has resigned following a report into justice secretary and deputy prime minister finding that he bullied staff.

Raab posted his resignation letter to prime minister Rishi Sunak on Twitter, saying while he felt "duty bound" to agree to the inquiry findings, he felt the "threshold for bullying" had been set low.

The investigation into Raab by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC started after he received eight formal complaints into his behaviour. He denied all wrongdoing but said he would resign if it was found his behaviour was deemed as wrong.



Sunak received the bumper report last night and Westminster urgently awaited the findings until Raab resigned this morning.

Below, we explain everything you need to know about the probe and how it developed.

What are the allegations Raab faced?

The complaints against Raab, involving at least 24 people, related to his previous periods as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.

People accused Raab of being "demeaning", "aggressive", "seething", and "a monster" who created a "culture of fear" and drove staff to resignations and suicidal thoughts. There were also reports of "long silences", throwing tomatoes into a bag, and being "curt" or "abrasive".

Gina Miller also said he called her a silly "b****".

Previously, writing in The Independent, Miller said she then saw Mr Raab tell a young BBC staff member to “ go get me a f***ing car ”.

How did the report progress?

As well as talking to officials who made complaints, Tolley interviewed top civil servants in the three government departments headed by Raab: Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice; Simon McDonald, a former permanent undersecretary at the Foreign Office; and Philip Rycroft, a former permanent secretary at the now-disbanded Department for Exiting the European Union.

When it was handed to Sunak, the PM was accused of dithering by the Labour Party and the Lib Dems who pressed him to make a decision.

Allies of Raab said “he’ll fight to the death”, The Telegraph reported. But Raab resigned this morning.

What did Raab say about the report?

Raab posted a blistering response to the report, as part of his resignation letter.

He said the independent investigation had dismissed “all but two” allegations against him. The findings were “flawed” and set a dangerous precedent for “good government”, he added, by setting the threshold for bullying “so low”. He claimed that the outcome would “encourage spurious claims against ministers” from within Whitehall. The justice secretary had pledged that he would resign if a bullying claim is upheld.

Here it is in full:

How have people reacted?



While people welcomed his resignation, many took umbrage with his tone in his letter, and for appearing to dismiss the report's findings.

