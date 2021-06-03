Trump mercilessly mocked after shutting down his blog after less than a month

Donald Trump has been comprehensively mocked after he shut down his blog just weeks after starting it.

Writing on Twitter, a number of people have slammed the former President for thinking he would be able to create a rival to Facebook and Twitter - platforms he is banned on. Here’s a taste of their reaction:

Even former aide Anthony Scaramucci couldn’t resist mocking Trump.

Meanwhile, some die-hard Trump fans really want his Twitter account to make a comeback.

Whoops. It comes after the website - From the Desk of Donald J Trump - appeared to be removed from the internet on Wednesday with attempts to reach it redirected.

According to CNBC, Jason Miller, who is Trump’s senior aide, said that the blog “will not be returning” and was a means to broaden the “efforts” they “are working on.” Ambiguous...

The Washington Post reports that another Trump adviser had said that the former president wasn’t happy with the way the blog was performing for him and typically didn’t like it being mocked on social media.

However, Miller did add that he may be joining another platform instead and we can’t think what that could be given his bans from social media monoliths. Perhaps Club Penguin? Habbo Hotel?

Trump was banned and his hold on the internet severely diminished after the social media giants ruled his tweets during the Capitol riots incited violence. His blog was meant to be a return to social media glory but clearly nobody has been remotely interested in what he has to say.

We can’t say we are surprised.