Donald Trump has denied that he’s ever read Adolf Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ following accusations that he is “parroting” the former dictator’s words.

Trump claimed that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the United States at a rally in New Hampshire, leading to accusations that the former president was repeating some tropes shared by the Nazi leader.

It then emerged that Trump’s former wife claimed he kept a book of Hitler speeches in his bedside table in a resurfaced interview.

President Joe Biden previously called out the rhetoric used in Trump’s speech, saying: “The language he uses reminds us of the language coming out of Germany in the 30s. He has called those who oppose him ‘vermin’ and again this weekend he talked about the blood of our country being poisoned.”

Now, Trump has denied the claims, saying: “I never read ‘Mein Kampf’. They said Hitler said that — in a much different way. No, they’re coming from all over the world — people all over the world. We have no idea — they could be healthy, they could be very unhealthy, they could bring in disease that’s going to catch on in our country. But they do bring in crime…”

He added: “They’re destroying the blood of the country, they’re destroying the fabric of our country, and we’re going to have to get them out.”

Trump’s speech sparked backlash earlier this week, even among those from within his party, as his Republican rival Chris Christie said Trump’s comments were “dog-whistling”.

