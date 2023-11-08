Trump rages that 'beautiful' Ivanka has to testify in fraud trial

Donald Trump has continued to lash out against prosecutors in his civil fraud trial this week, this time raging over the fact that his eldest daughter Ivanka has been called on to give testimony.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday night, Trump said it was “sad” that his “wonderful and beautiful daughter” would be appearing in court.

In the same outburst, he described New York Attorney General Letitia James as “corrupt and racist” and judge Arthur Engoron as “Trump-hating [and] out of control”. Both claims are baseless.

It comes after the ex-president himself took the stand on Monday for his $250m civil fraud trial in New York. The case also involved hearing testimonies from his two eldest sons the previous week.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are co-defendants in the civil case brought by New York attorney Letitia James.

Should the prosecution be successful, the Trump family could be barred from ever running business in the state again.

Ivanka will be the last family member and the last witness to testify before the prosecution rests its case.

Last month, she asked the court to remove her from the witness list, before eventually rescinding the appeal. She had tried to argue that appearing would cause her “undue hardship” if it came during the school week.

Ivanka served as a top executive at the Trump Organization alongside her brothers, before stepping down in 2017 to work for her father in the White House. Like her brothers, she helped strike deals with banks to lend money for developing properties for the company.

James said Ivanka is “inextricably tied” to the Trump Organization.

She said: “Ivanka Trump secured, negotiated loans to obtain favorable terms based on fraudulent statements of financial condition.”

“She will attempt today to distance herself from the company, but unfortunately, the facts will reveal that in fact she was very much involved.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.