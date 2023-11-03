Ivanka Trump slammed as ‘entitled a**hole’ for claiming testimony causes ‘undue hardship’

Ivanka Trumpreally doesn’t want to have to testify in her father’s civil fraud case in New York, to the extent that her appeal of judge Arthur Engoron’s order for her to give evidence saw her attorney submit the claim that it would cause her “undue hardship” if a delay in the case isn’t granted and she is forced to testify, because it is “in the middle of a school week”.

The excuse from Ms Trump – later rejected - has already received widespread ridicule online, not least from her cousin Mary L Trump, the psychologist and author who hasn’t held back in criticising her right-wing relatives – branding the former president a “f***ing loser” and Donald Trump Jr a “deeply unintelligent” and “racist” person.

Now taking aim at Ivanka, she wrote on Twitter/X: “As always, [she] has her finger on the pulse of the hardships faced by America’s working men and women.

“Who among us isn’t reluctant to leave our children with the governess when we have to travel out of town to testify in their grandpa’s fraud trial?

“She’s such an entitled a**hole.”

Ouch.

It follows previous comments from Mary in which she said Ivanka is "just going to tell the truth and throw [her father] under the bus".

Others also questioned the unusual reasoning behind Ms Trump’s appeal:

Ms Trump resides in Florida with husband Jared Kushner. She previously worked as an executive vice president for the Trump Organization, but was dismissed as a co-defendant in the civil fraud lawsuit – filed by New York attorney general Letitia James earlier this year.

Ivanka is scheduled to testify on Wednesday, while Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have already appeared in court.

Mr Trump’s turn is on Monday.

