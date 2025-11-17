Donald Trump calls for release of Jeffrey Epstein files in abrupt shift

Donald Trump has called on Republicans to release the files associated with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

Turning to Truth Social on Sunday (16 November), the US president wrote: "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we’ve got nothing to hide."

"And it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown,'" he added.

Despite Epstein and Trump being pictured together years back, Trump previously said the pair had fallen out before Epstein's convictions.

Documents released last week by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee detailed emails from 2011 to 2019 that mentioned Trump's name several times.

In one, Epstein claimed Trump "knew about the girls" and "spent hours at my house" with a victim of sexual trafficking.

In another, Epstein called the now-president "dangerous," writing: "i have met some very bad people ,, none as bad as trump. not one decent cell in his body.. so yes- dangerous (sic)."

The email to former treasury secretary Larry Summers was dated 8 February 2017.

In April 2011, Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell: "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump…[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there (sic)".

Maxwell responded: "I have been thinking about that…"

And in January 2019, Epstein told Wolff that "[VICTIM] maralago [REDACTED] trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislane to stop (sic)".

Trump neither sent nor received any of the emails, and he has not been accused of wrongdoing. He also repeatedly insisted the entire matter is a "hoax".

