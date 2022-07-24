Donald Trump is still not over his presidential election defeat back in 2020 (surprise, surprise), so much so that he recently described himself as 'the most persecuted person in the history of our country'.

The former president attended a "Save America" campaign rally in Prescott Valley Arizona, to endorse his favoured candidates - Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the senate before the Republican primary elections begin.

Of course, the topic of the elections was soon mentioned as Trump continued to spout unfounded claims that the election was stolen and he then made the bold comment on where he thinks he stands in history.

"A friend of mine recently said that I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country," Trump said. "I thought about it, and I felt, you know, he may very well be right."

Elsewhere in his speech, Trump also slammed the January 6 committee's investigation of the Capitol attack where the inquiry heard how he "chose not to act" despite "his senior-most staff, closest advisers and family members begged him" to intervene, and instead what the riot unfold on TV," BBCreported.

The 76-year-old said the committee's "persecution" of him would only stop if he quit politics.

“Where does it stop? Where does it end?” he said.

“Never forget: Everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people, for whatever reason. They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”

“If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” he said.

"They’re coming after me because I’m standing up for you," he added.

