As the House Select Committee prepares for the seventh January 6 hearing, a tweet by former president Donald Trump could be used to make the case that Trump encouraged extremist groups to interrupt Congress on January 6, 2021.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Face The Nation's Robert Costa that the committee will provide evidence and testimony revealing how Trump turned his attention toward whipping up the mob on January 6 after realizing his efforts to overturn the election were going nowhere.

"At the last hearings we showed how lots of doors were closing on him," Raskin said. "But now he was turning his attention to January the 6th".

Notably, people may recall how Trump tweeted in the days leading up to January 6th, which the committee will use to argue Trump knew about the violent far-right extremist groups involved in the mob that attacked the Capitol.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On December 19, 2020 Trump tweeted, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) echoed much of what Raskin said to CNN's Jake Tapper adding it would be "a logical conclusion" to assume Trump knew about the far-right groups in the mob on January 6.

Using several of Trump's tweets in the days leading up to the 6th, the committee may make the point that Trump inspired extremist supporters to interrupt Congress' meeting to certify election results.

Lofgren and Raskin also said the committee will show testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone who provided "important insights" about Trump's actions in the days surrounding January 6.

"We are going to get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone's testimony to corroborate other things we've learned along the way," Rep. Raskin said.

Previously former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave an explosive testimony that not only shed light on Trump's actions but how the people around him reacted.

Viewers can watch the seventh January 6 hearing on Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



