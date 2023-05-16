Ed Miliband’s days as Labour leader are long gone, but very much not forgotten – especially when a snap of the politician’s iconic bacon sandwich gaffe appears on a menu in Spain almost a decade later.

If you fancy casting your mind back to 2014 (we’d argue it was simpler times back then), Miliband ventured into the New Covent Garden Market ahead of that year’s local and European Parliament elections to get flowers for his wife Justine – but not before tucking into a bacon sandwich which turned into a disastrous photo opportunity.

The Independent reported at the time that it soon “became apparent that the mound of oozing ketchup and grease could not be tackled elegantly” and that “after no more than a few bites” advisers intervened and left the offending food in the hands of then shadow cabinet member Lord Wood.

A day later, Miliband admitted the blunders in front of the nation’s media “comes with the territory”.

Of course, in 2015, Miliband lost the general election to David Cameron’s Conservative Party, and his resignation paved the way for Jeremy Corbyn to succeed him.

However, while the Doncaster North MP and shadow net zero secretary revealed in 2021 that a return to frontline politics is “quite anxiety-making” given what happened with the sandwich, he told LBC later that year that the incident “didn’t lose me the election”.

Even if he would rather forget about the mishap, one restaurant – which appears to be located in Spain, given its reference to “unidades” – is all too happy to refer to the iconic photos in 2023.

In a tweet posted to Twitter on Saturday, user @500Cigarettes wrote: “My sister sent me this photo of a menu she saw on holiday and I’m crying.”

And in response, other individuals remarked on what could have been if that photo was never captured:

It’s just another reminder that David Cameron’s warning of “chaos with Ed Miliband” sounds like it could have been a flipping good time.

