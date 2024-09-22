It’s hardly news at this point that Twitter/X owner Elon Musk loves sharing edgy and unfunny memes, but a games company which is renowned for being much edgier – Cards Against Humanity (CAH) – is now suing the billionaire for allegedly dumping equipment and diggers on land along the US-Mexico border it bought back in 2017 to stop Donald Trump.

Back then, CAH launched ‘Cards Against Humanity Saves America’, which saw 150,000 people pay $15 to the business in exchange for “six days of incredible surprises” – one of which saw CAH purchase a “plot of vacant land” on the border to “make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible” for then President Trump to build his infamous border wall.

Except, while they were able to fend off Trump (he never did finish it during his administration, though Biden signed off on more building work last year, and the Apprentice star wants to continue construction if elected again in November), the land has since been used by Musk and SpaceX for some nearby work – and CAH isn’t happy.

In a statement posted on a website with the fitting URL of ElonOwesYou100Dollars.com, the company write: “Seven years ago, 150,000 people paid us $15 to protect a pristine parcel of land on the US-Mexico border from racist billionaire Donald Trump’s very stupid wall.

“Unfortunately, an even richer, more racist billionaire – Elon Musk – snuck up on us from behind and completely f***ed that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage.”

They go on to add that SpaceX gave them a “12-hour ultimatum” to accept an offer for “less than half” of the land’s value, but they responded by saying “go f*** yourself, Elon Musk” and that they would “see [him] in court”.

Well then.

The statement continues: “If we win, we’ll equally split the lawsuit’s net proceeds among all 150,000 of our original subscribers, up to $100 each. While this isn’t enough to compensate our subscribers for the anguish they’ve suffered witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land – where wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight – we think it’s a pretty good start.

“Why do we need to do this? Even if Musk un-f***s our land, that doesn’t un-f*** the damage he’s done to our reputation. 150,000 people gave us their hard-earned money, and in exchange we vowed to protect this land from racist billionaires and their dumb vanity projects.”

CAH even rounded off the letter by saying they will “also accept Twitter.com as compensation”.

While Musk is yet to publicly address the lawsuit, many Twitter/X users love the idea:

Individuals who chipped in $15 in 2017 are invited to sign up on the aforementioned website to ‘get their share’ of the proceeds if the lawsuit is successful.

indy100 has approached SpaceX for comment.

