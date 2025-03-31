Elon Musk’s ex-wife reveals one reason why marriage to billionaire 'sucked'

Elon Musk lives a colourful life - when he's not bringing astronauts back from the International Space Station, he's managing DOGE (and subsequently dealing with Trump's antics), as well as looking after Tesla.

Not only that, but in his personal life he's juggling 14 children and their mothers, as well as maintaining his status as the world's richest man, leaving us wondering whether he really is as close as anyone can get to superhuman (controversies aside, of course...)

But it would turn out that like the rest of us, Elon Musk also can't have it all.

In his life, he's been married to two different women, and divorced three times, and as he appears in the spotlight more frequently for his political and business decisions, those with their interests piqued will be keen to hear about his first wife's account of what it's really like to be married to the billionaire.

Musk's first wife, Justine Wilson, is the mother of six of their children: Nevada Alexander (who passed away as a baby), Vivian Jenna, Griffin, Kai, Saxon and Damian.

The couple were married between 2000 and 2008, after they met studying at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. At the time, Wilson was a freshman and Musk was a sophomore.

However, as becoming a busy business mogul ramped up for Musk, their relationship deteriorated, and in 2010, Wilson opened up on how it all went down in an op-ed for Marie Claire titled 'Inside America's Messiest Divorce'.

One of the first red flags she claimed to notice was during their wedding reception in January 2000, where Musk matter-of-factly announced, “I am the alpha in this relationship.”

While she claims she brushed it off at first, cracks began to show, most notably when the CEO told his then-wife: "If you were my employee, I would fire you."

But there was one thing she said that "sucked" the most about their marriage.

“I barely recognized myself,” she writes, claiming Musk was pushing her to adopt a typical Hollywood look. “I had turned into a trophy wife—and I sucked at it. I wasn’t detail-oriented enough to maintain a perfect house or be a perfect hostess. I could no longer hide my boredom when the men talked and the women smiled and listened.”

The catalyst for their ultimate divorce was a car accident where Wilson says everything became clear.

She noted: "My first thought wasn't, 'Thank God nobody's hurt'. It was, 'My husband is going to kill me'. And in my mind's eye, I could suddenly see myself: a woman who'd gotten very thin, and very blonde, stumbling out of a very expensive car with the front-left wheel smashed in."

Weeks after their divorce, Musk would begin dating British actor, Talulah Riley, and he's never publicly spoken about the article in question.

It's not known if Wilson and Musk have since managed to repair their relationship as they co-parent their five living children, however, the Tesla boss has since been in a number of public spats with their transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

While Musk has never re-married after divorcing Riley in 2012 (he's busy dominating a global empire, after all), he's gone on to have a further eight children, and expressed his desire to fix what he claims is a declining birth rate in the US.

Might we see Musk with another wife after such a globally-spoken-about, damning recollection from Wilson? It's hard to tell. But are more kids on the cards? We'll put our money on that option.

