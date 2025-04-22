Trump appears totally unaware as second group-chat scandal hits

Donald Trump appeared unaware of a second group-chat scandal on Monday (April 21) as he asked press why they were bringing up 2 week old news.

Press told the President that new reports claimed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had shared sensitive information in a second group-chat that included his wife who is a Fox News producer, his brother, and personal lawyer.

Trump replied: "It's just the same old stuff from the media, thats an old one, try finding something new."

This comes after Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, accidentally included a journalist from the Atlantic magazine in a group-chat last month that included sensitive military information.

