Elon Musk blasted as 'truly evil' by Trump ally Steve Bannon

Elon Musk has been called “truly evil” by Donald Trump’s former senior advisor Steve Bannon, who promised that he'd "personally kick out" the Tesla CEO from the president-elect’s inner-circle.

Bannon took issue with Musk – not for the first time – over Musk’s support of the H-1B program.

The program allows US employers to issue temporary nonimmigrant visas with the intent of filling skills gaps in sectors that require highly-specialized knowledge.

Bannon spoke to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera , with his remarks translated to English.

He said: “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated. He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.”

Bannon went on to argue that the program would take away jobs from American citizens.

“The problem is that techno-feudalists are using them to their advantage and people are furious,” Bannon said.

“He’s a truly evil person. Stopping him has become a personal issue for me. Before, since he’s put in so much money, I was prepared to tolerate it. Not anymore.”

It was previously announced that Musk would have a key role under Trump, as the head of a proposed presidential advisory commission called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Bannon previously warned Musk that he and other MAGA diehards are going to “rip your face off” unless Musk drops support for the program.

Musk, of course, continues to relentlessly interfere with global politics, including in the UK where he has launched attack after attack on the Labour Party, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other senior ministers such as Jess Phillips – and according to a former Trump aide, the US President-elect is "clearly fine" with it all.

