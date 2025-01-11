Elon Musk continues to relentlessly interfere with global politics, including in the UK where he has launched attack after attack on the Labour Party, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other senior ministers such as Jess Phillips.

But according to a former Donald Trump aide, the US President-elect is "clearly fine" with it all.

Since it was announced he would have a key role under Trump, as the head of a proposed presidential advisory commission called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk's interference has only got worse.

And Trump's former ambassador to the European Union says he's "fine" with it.

Gordon Sondland told BBC Newsnight: "If Donald Trump was not fine with it, trust me, he would publicly and vociferously muzzle Elon Musk. So he clearly is fine with what Elon Musk is saying."

Starmer responded to Musk's interference at the start of the week (Monday, January 6).



He said: "Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and wide as possible are not interested in victims, they're interested in themselves.

"When the poison of the far right leads to serious threats, to Jess Phillips and others, that in my book, means a line has been crossed.

"I enjoy the cut and thrust of politics. The robust debate that we must have. But that's got to be based on facts and truth. Not on lies."

