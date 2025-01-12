Dominic Cummings - of Barnard Castle infamy – is back in the headlines this week (yes, really), as the Daily Mailquotes government sources who believe the former aide to Boris Johnson is “helping orchestrate” Elon Musk’s attacks on Sir Keir Starmer as part of a “plot to sabotage UK politics”.

Cummings has already shared plans for a return to frontline politics back in August 2023, when he outlined his idea of a new ‘Startup Party’ which could “replace the rotten Tories and win in 2028”.

But now, the Mail is reporting he is working with Musk both on UK politics and his upcoming work co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) with Vivek Ramaswamy and cutting US government spending.

A Musk ally is quoted as saying: “It is 100 per cent true they are talking about smaller government and the end of the traditional party system.

“It’s not just Elon – Dom is in constant contact with major Silicon Valley figures, who are becoming increasingly 'anti-woke’.”

Other sources told the paper the two of them are exchanging messages in a WhatsApp group chat, of which an unnamed American businessman is also a member.

One source, on the question of whether Musk’s alleged plans to remove Starmer from office is at all possible, said: “You can change things with money, let’s face it.”

Yikes.

Many Twitter/X users aren’t surprised by the Mail’s report, instead pointing out the irony that comes with a man who went on about ‘taking back control’ allegedly working with an American billionaire to “sabotage UK politics”:

Others offered up some more comical responses:

And Boris Johnson ally and ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who wrote a whole book on political plotting, had some words of warning for Musk:

The Mail says neither Musk nor Cummings responded to their request for comment.

