Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarre reason space laser theory ‘wasn’t anti-Semitic’

Marjorie Taylor Green has defended her 'space laser' theory once again, by saying it can't have been anti-Semitic if she didn't know the Rothschilds were Jewish.

In 2018, she suggested the California wild fires were caused by a space laser controlled by the wealthy family.

"I never even said Jewish", she says in a new interview with Donald Trump Jr, who backs up her theory. "I didn't know anything about their religion or anything like that."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters