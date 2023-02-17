Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarre reason space laser theory ‘wasn’t anti-Semitic’

x
Video
Marjorie Taylor Green has defended her 'space laser' theory once again, by saying it can't have been anti-Semitic if she didn't know the Rothschilds were Jewish.
In 2018, she suggested the California wild fires were caused by a space laser controlled by the wealthy family.
"I never even said Jewish", she says in a new interview with Donald Trump Jr, who backs up her theory. "I didn't know anything about their religion or anything like that."
