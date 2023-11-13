Eric Trump mocked for comparing his family's assets to the Mona Lisa

Eric Trump is being mocked for comparing his family's assets to the Mona Lisa amid their ongoing civil fraud trial.

Former President Donald Trump and his family are being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for $250 million. The Trumps are being accused of inflating the former President's own net worth and the value of his assets by billions of dollars from 2011 to 2021 to secure better deals and loans.

In light of the accusations, Trump and his family have denied them and claimed prosecutors of being politically motivated and attempting to harm Trumps' 2024 presidential campaign.

During a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News, Eric Trump claimed that his family properties are "worth a fortune", calling them the "Mona Lisas of the real estate world."

Democratic political strategist Adam Parkhomenko wrote, "I honestly didn't think Eric Trump could get any dumber."

Tim O'Brien, political analyst for MSNBC said: "The kids get all their talking points from their dad."

Last month, New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last month that fraud was committed by Trump, his adult sons, their businesses, and executives. As a result, they will be held civilly liable to an extent to be determined throughout the rest of the trial. Other accusations include falsifying business records, insurance fraud, and conspiracy claims.

Engoron himself will rule on the charges. The result could see the Trump family lose some of their famous "Mona Lisa" properties, as well as being barred from doing business in New York.

