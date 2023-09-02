Eric Trump speaks out for the first time since his father's arrest in Georgia

We’ll only really find out what impact Donald Trump’s arrest in Georgia last month has on the electorate if he’s the one to take on Joe Biden in the US presidential election next year, but son Eric Trump insists his father is more likely to take the White House for a second time because of the “nonsense” charges he faces.

Speaking out for the first time since Trump Snr’s first mugshot was taken and went viral at the end of August, Trump Jr told The Telegraph at his Aberdeen golf course that the events of the last five months “will make [Trump] president of the United States again”.

As a reminder, the ex-Potus has been indicted four times at present – on charges relating to alleged hush money payments, mishandling of classified documents, the January 6 insurrection and the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.

However, Eric Trump said: “The nonsense that he’s faced over the last five months is transparent to every single American and will win him the White House in 2024.

“Our country is sick and tired of the weaponization of politics. They are not fooling anybody – Americans are infuriated.

“The more they indict, the stronger he becomes, politically and financially, for the campaign. It raises him a tremendous amount of money.”

Well, his father is certainly cashing in on his indictments, as Trump’s online shop now features a string of merchandise sporting his Georgia mugshot together with the tagline: “Never surrender!”

Ironic, really, considering the mugshot was taken after Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia.

Oops.

As for Eric Trump, it’s not the first time he’s made outlandish comments about his family, as he recently argued they were the only family “in United States history” which “didn’t enrich themselves” while in government - but that’s not quite true.

