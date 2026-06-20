‘Disgraceful’: Aftermath of Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event met with condemnation

Before the UFC Freedom 250 event got underway at the White House, it was heavily criticised for having motorcyclists perform stunts over the South Lawn. During the event itself, one fighter was condemned for branding former first lady Michelle Obama a man.

And now, a week after the fights took place, images of the Ellipse – a park near the White House where UFC fans could gather to watch live coverage – show the grass severely damaged, with only patches of green visible.

As one would expect, the photos have shocked and angered X/Twitter users, with writer Jim Stewartson branding it “the most perfect visual representation of #ETTD [everything Trump touches dies] ever photographed”:

Political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, also used the same initialism to describe the scene:

“This is really really disgraceful stuff,” wrote one account:

Another user, who identified himself as a landscaper, said the photo was “horrifying knowing that grass literally cannot grow back”:

MeidasTouch’s chief Washington correspondent Scott MacFarlane said it was “quite a photo”:

While Democrat George Conway referenced the situation at the Reflecting Pool and joked: “He’s gonna dump the algae on the Ellipse to make it green again you just know it”:

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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