Esther McVey ridiculed as she lands 'common sense’ role: 'Parody government'

In a dramatic reshuffle from Rishi Sunak which saw a shock return to frontline politics for David Cameron, GB News host Esther McVey has returned to cabinet in a role dubbed the “minister for common sense”.

Considered an appeal to the right of the Conservative Party after the sacking of Suella Braverman as home secretary, McVey’s brief is understood to relate to tackling “wokery”.

A Whitehall source is quoted by The Sun as saying McVey will be “leading the charge on the government’s anti-woke agenda, streamlining as a minister attending the cabinet”.

‘Woke’ officially means to be ‘alert to injustice in society’, but has been adopted by hard-right to belittle social justice causes - according to Braverman, the “wokerati” enjoy eating tofu.

It’s possible the role will see McVey further fan the flames of a culture war on trans rights, considering what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester last month.

In remarks which sparked fury online, he told attendees: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.

“A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

As for McVey, past displays of “common sense” from the former work and pensions secretary include not knowing where foreign aid is being spent (“erm… it’s in… one of the continents… abroad”), joining a campaign about “cancelling cancel culture”, breaching Ofcom impartiality rules and incorrectly claiming a painting targeted by Just Stop Oil activists depicted the suffragettes.

We’re in good hands, then…

Users on Twitter/X have been left incredulous, with many ridiculing McVey by resharing her awkward “staycation” advert:





Even fellow GB News contributor Jacob Rees-Mogg wasn’t convinced, telling Channel 4 News the role is “tokenistic”.

“What is a tsar for ‘wokedom’? What does it mean?

“I don’t believe in tokenistic phrases for government posts. I think we should have proper titles like home secretary and foreign secretary and things of that kind,” the former minister for Brexit opportunities said.

Elsewhere in Sunak’s reshuffle, James Cleverly moved from foreign secretary to home secretary, Steve Barclay was demoted from health secretary to environment secretary (replaced by Victoria Atkins) and Richard Holden replaced Greg Hands as party chairman.

