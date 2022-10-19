Suella Braverman calls Labour and Lib Dems 'Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati'

Suella Braverman has branded Labour and the Lib-Dems the 'Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati' in a rant blaming them for the ongoing eco-protests and disruption across London.

She was defending a new controversial Public Order Bill which when she made the comments, which would give more power to authorities to control disruptive events by the likes of Just Stop Oil.

However, Yvette Cooper snapped back, quickly responding: “The home secretary actually talked about a coalition of chaos, we can see it in front of us as we speak."

