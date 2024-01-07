'God made Trump' video might be the most unhinged thing he's ever posted

Donald Trump is known for posting some pretty unhinged stuff on his Truth Social platform from time to time, but his latest video post is taking things to new levels.

The former president shared a fan-made clip which paints him out as a messiah figure, with the video having been circulated far and wide by his supporters.

"And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump," the voiceover states.

The video then talks about Trump being created to “fight the Marxists”.

The voiceover then states that he was put on the Earth to "call out the fake news for their tongues as sharp as a serpent's”.

In another bizarre moment, the clip describes him as having "arms strong enough to rustle the Deep State and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild".

It’s all kinds of strange, and not only has Trump shared the clip, but the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene also posted the clip on Twitter.

As you might expect, the video sparked a lot of reaction on social media.

It comes after reports that Trump is said to be fuming at the pro-MAGA America First Policy Institute raking in money off the back of his name.

Back in October, the former president allegedly vented that he wanted a cut of the action. "It’s my f***ing money," he reportedly said during a private conversation, according to Rolling Stone sources.

The alleged comment was in regards to money donated to former staff and allies at the think tank to "advance the America First agenda."

