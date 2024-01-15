Video

Trump tells sick people: "if you vote then pass away, it's worth it"

The race for the presidency of the United States of America begins on Monday with the Iowa Caucus, with Donald Trump expected to lead the pack for the Republican Party.

The former president is depending on the votes of his loyal followers, evangelical Christians and apparently dead people.

Speaking to his supporters on Sunday, Trump told people: “you must go caucus tomorrow...You can't sit home. If you're sick as a dog...even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it."

The Iowa Caucus is seen as the first stop on the election campaign with results expected late on Monday.

