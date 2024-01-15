Trump shares bizarre 'God made Trump' video which features subtle dig at Melania

Donald Trump is known for posting some pretty unhinged stuff on his Truth Social platform from time to time, but his latest video post is taking things to new levels including a bizarre subtle dig at Melania.

The former president shared a fan-made clip that paints him as a messiah figure, with the video having been circulated far and wide by his supporters.

"And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump," the voiceover states.

The video then talks about Trump being created to “fight the Marxists”.

The voiceover then states that he was put on the Earth to "call out the fake news for their tongues as sharp as a serpent's”.

In another bizarre moment, the clip describes him as having "arms strong enough to rustle the Deep State and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild".

Perhaps the oddest bit is something that might have brushed over Trump's head. About 50 seconds into the video the clip hypothesises that Trump comes home, hungry from a long day at work but has to wait for the First Lady to return from her lunch with her friends.

We're not sure if that is subtle shade-throwing or not.

It’s all kinds of strange, and not only has Trump shared the clip, but the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene also posted the clip on Twitter a few weeks ago, with Trump now posting it on his social media platform; Truth Social on Saturday.

Trump is expected to win the Republican leg of the voting in Monday's Iowa Caucus, seen as the first official stop on the US election campaign.



Speaking to his supporters Trump encouraged even those who are sick to go out and vote for him because even if they die "it's worth it."

