When a bid for the Conservative Party leadership is announced, campaign videos soon follow – to varying degrees of success, of course.

Rishi Sunak’s clip faced ridicule as the former chancellor pledged to “rebuild the economy”.

Ex-defence secretary Penny Mordaunt had to repost her video after the original featured convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius, a police officer (even though they must be seen as politically impartial) and Paralympian Jonnie Peacock – who soon requested he was removed from the video altogether.

And now, transport secretary Grant Shapps has decided he needs just 13 seconds to get his message across.

Yes, really.

“My case for leadership is simple: I can plan, I can deliver, I can communicate, I can campaign.

“I can help you win your seat,” he said, adding in an accompanying caption that he is a “campaigner and a doer”.

The thing is, we’re not sure a 13-second video really demonstrates that you can communicate, Grant – we sure as heck know members of the RMT union think you can’t.

And Mr Shapps’ decision to go for short and sweet with his campaign video is already dividing opinion:

There are currently 11 Tories standing to succeed Boris Johnson, with reports that home secretary Priti Patel could announce her candidacy this week.

God help us all.

