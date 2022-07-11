When a bid for the Conservative Party leadership is announced, campaign videos soon follow – to varying degrees of success, of course.
Rishi Sunak’s clip faced ridicule as the former chancellor pledged to “rebuild the economy”.
Ex-defence secretary Penny Mordaunt had to repost her video after the original featured convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius, a police officer (even though they must be seen as politically impartial) and Paralympian Jonnie Peacock – who soon requested he was removed from the video altogether.
And now, transport secretary Grant Shapps has decided he needs just 13 seconds to get his message across.
Yes, really.
“My case for leadership is simple: I can plan, I can deliver, I can communicate, I can campaign.
“I can help you win your seat,” he said, adding in an accompanying caption that he is a “campaigner and a doer”.
The thing is, we’re not sure a 13-second video really demonstrates that you can communicate, Grant – we sure as heck know members of the RMT union think you can’t.
And Mr Shapps’ decision to go for short and sweet with his campaign video is already dividing opinion:
\u201cAt least this is the most honest so far - and very much says the quiet part out loud: it\u2019s ONLY Tory MPs who get to choose and it\u2019s ONLY about maintaining power.\u201d— Tristan Cork Post (@Tristan Cork Post) 1657528553
\u201cI could be brown\nI could be blue\nI could be violet sky\nI can plan\nI can communicate \nI could be anything you like\u201d— Adam Cailler (@Adam Cailler) 1657528216
\u201cThis is so far the only campaign video targeting the voters of this election.\n\n\u201cI can help you win your seats\u201d\n\nVery direct. But is that enough?\u201d— Mahyar Tousi (@Mahyar Tousi) 1657528210
\u201c"I can help you win your seat" - probably the canniest statement from any candidate yet. \n\nRemember, a lot of Tory MPs are worried about losing their seats at the next election. It's precisely what motivated some of them to boot out Boris.\u201d— Sophia Sleigh (@Sophia Sleigh) 1657528169
\u201cI can plan, I can deliver but I refused to negotiate with the @RMTunion\u201d— Cllr Adrian Hughes (@Cllr Adrian Hughes) 1657527938
\u201cThanks Grant, I think you probably can help me win my seat\u201d— Justin Madders MP (@Justin Madders MP) 1657527845
\u201cDon\u2019t you also get to be prime minister and run the country if you win? Or is it just about helping Tory MPs with their seats\u2026..\u201d— Jon Sopel (@Jon Sopel) 1657527776
\u201cRare to see a campaign video targeted at the actual people who will be voting for now. \n\nSuspect jumpy Tory MPs will want to hear more about \u201cI can help you win your seat\u201d than Britain\u2019s best days being ahead of us and I Vow to Thee muzak\u201d— Harry Cole (@Harry Cole) 1657527574
\u201c"i can help you win your seat" is really saying the quiet part out loud and you gotta respect it\u201d— Luke Bailey (@Luke Bailey) 1657527450
\u201cI love the unashamed directness of this. No pitch to the country. Just "I can help you win your seat".\u201d— (((Dan Hodges))) (@(((Dan Hodges)))) 1657527265
There are currently 11 Tories standing to succeed Boris Johnson, with reports that home secretary Priti Patel could announce her candidacy this week.
God help us all.
