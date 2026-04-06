MTG brands Trump ‘insane’ and people can’t believe they’re agreeing with her

After US president Donald Trump’s social media post about Iran on Easter Sunday shocked the internet, people are now surprised that they agree with Trump ally turned Trump critic Marjorie Taylor Greene’s take on the situation.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share an expletive-laden rant about the war, in which he said: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!

“Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you will be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Greene later issued a lengthy response to Trump’s remarks on X/Twitter, writing: “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

“I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.

“Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

Crikey.

And people couldn’t quite believe they’re siding with the controversial former congresswoman, with TikToker Jared Shult tweeting: “Why am I agreeing with Marjorie Taylor Greene?”

Another wrote: “Never in my life did I think I would be in lock step agreement with MTG, yet here we are”:

“I can’t believe the day has come where I QT MTG, yet here we are,” wrote Texas Democrat candidate Sara McGee:

Cenk Uygur, host of the online show The Young Turks, said “this is what being principled looks like”:

And one account said they were “flabbergasted” by the fact that they retweeted Greene “and feel no trepidation in doing so”:

It’s not the first time that people have expressed shock at the fact that they are agreeing with Greene, as she was previously praised for her remarks on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the war in Iran.

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