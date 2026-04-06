Tucker Carlson criticises Trump administration and claims 'American empire is over'

Tucker Carlson has criticised the Trump administration following recent Trump comments on the Iran-US war, claiming that “American empire is over”.

The former Fox News host claimed that the war in Iran has brought an end to the “unipolar world” where the US led the way in terms of negotiations with other countries after the end of WWII.

Speaking on The Tucker Carlson Show, he said: “This is the end of something. You’re watching the end of the global American empire.”

“The unipolar world, that was great, by the way, while it lasted, but it's over. The end of whatever American Protestant Christianity, one of the greatest and most positive forces in history, this world, whatever it became after the Second World War, which is something unrecognizable.”

Speaking about a recent Trump speech where he discussed the Iran conflict, Carlson said it was proof that the administration had finally realised the “physical reality” of the Middle East.

"So the three headlines from the president's speech last night, at least in the short term, are no ground troops... we are getting out in some number of weeks by the end of April... and there's not going to be regime change.”

He added: "What we’re watching is a change of power globally.”

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"The nation that controls the world will be the one that opens the Strait of Hormuz... and it seems obvious at this point that the United States went into the conflict with the mistaken belief that it could, we could, somebody could, reopen that strait by force."

Meanwhile, despite previously claiming to have “won” his war in Iran, Trump has cast doubt on that with his latest post to his Truth Social account, packed full of expletives and threats aimed at Iran regarding opening up the major shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

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