A Tory MP wants to boycott Netflix because he hates the Harry and Meghan documentary so much.

Speaking on the BBC's Question Time yesterday, Guy Opperman called the pair "utterly irrelevant" before calling for the boycott.

He said: “I think they are clearly a very troubled couple, which I think anybody looking at them can say is a sad state of affairs.

“That having been said, I agree that they are utterly irrelevant to this country and the progress of this country and the royal family that we all, I believe, support.”

He continued: “I don’t think it has a fundamental impact on the royal family.

"I certainly won’t be watching it. I would urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter.”

The first three episodes dropped last night and it is fair to say they have caused a stir. Nigel Farage called the couple "despicable" for the way they hinted at Brexit and Piers Morgan said the show was "worse than the Kardashians".

The final three will come out on 15th December and we expect they will also create their fair share of drama.

