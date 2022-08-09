Hillary Clinton capitalized on a rare opportunity to push her 'But her emails' merchandise as Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI.

On Tuesday, Clinton took to her Twitter to remind people that several pieces of her merchandise line to help fund her PAC, which supports several progressive organizations.

"Every 'But her emails' hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!" Clinton tweeted.

Attached to the tweet is a photo of Clinton wearing a baseball cap with the words "But her emails" written on it.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Clinton created the "But her emails" merch in part to poke fun at the former president while also raising money for her PAC, Onward Together.

During the 2016 election, Trump often used Clinton's email scandal as a way to redirect attention and diminish Clinton's creditable.

But as the former president finds himself in more trouble with the FBI pertaining to records meant to go to the National Archives, Clinton is reminding people of the hypocrisy.

According to reports, the raid occurred Monday morning after the FBI obtained a search warrant possibly in relation to official documents and records Trump kept at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Back in January, the National Archives seized 15 boxes of government documents, gifts, letters, and memorabilia - some of which fell under the Presidential Records Act which states all material pertaining to official business must be turned over to the National Archives.

In February, the National Archives told Congress some of that material collected was marked as classified.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump reprimanded the FBI for searching his home and cited Clinton's email scandal repercussions, seemingly as the FBI's favoritism toward Democrats.

Clinton, who served as Secretary of State, was found to use her private email server for official public use rather than her State Department email server leading to controversy. However, Clinton was not prosecuted.

But the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General reported that neither the FBI nor Department of Justice used political bias as a reason to not prosecute Clinton.

Rather, the State Department found "no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.