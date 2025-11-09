Lana Del Rey fans spot bizarre detail in new Department of Homeland Security video

US president Donald Trump and his administration have shared some weird social media videos since the Republican’s inauguration in January - from defense secretary Pete Hegseth uploading an “embarrassing” video featuring drones and Metallica’s 'Enter Sandman', to Trump posting AI-generated content depicting him dropping faeces on protesters from a jet.

And now, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has become the latest government department to post a ridiculous video online pushing Trump’s agenda.

Captioned “the last best hope of man on Earth”, the 36-second video features glitchy, fast-paced editing, clips of past US presidents, natural scenery, the military, and Trump – all soundtracked to a remix of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s iconic track 'Free Bird', remixed by the Nashville DJ Moonlght.

Other social media users have since responded to the video by branding it “bizarre and freakish”, adding that it is “truly disturbing” that it was posted from a government agency:

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, of the American Immigration Council, commented that the post is both “cringe Boomer Facebook slop” and “pretty deranged stuff for a government agency to post”:

Not only that, but one Twitter/X account spotted an unusual detail around the nine-second mark, when 'Summertime Sadness' singer Lana Del Rey can be seen winking at the camera:

The short clip is taken from the music video for her track 'Love', released by the musician – real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant – in 2017 and featured on the album Lust for Life.

The DHS’s latest social media video comes just days after 'good 4 u' singer Olivia Rodrigo slammed the department and the White House for using her track 'all-american b***' in a video calling on people to “self-deport”.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” she wrote.

