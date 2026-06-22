Things in life that are certain: Death, taxes, and the Hot Podium Guy appearing at the first sign of any political turmoil in the UK.

The elusive figure, known only by his nickname, appeared outside 10 Downing Street once more on Monday morning (22 June), as Sir Keir Starmer announced his plans to resign as prime minister.

First seen as early as the resignations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss back in 2022, he's become a mainstay in both the political circles and as an accidental online sensation, becoming responsible for setting up the lectern when there's about to be a major announcement.

What's more, he's occupied the nickname 'Hot Podium Guy' in reference to his job, his regularly-spotted tight-fit black t-shirt, and the fact that in a world of sleaze and suits, he's rather refreshing for those who couldn't care less about by-elections and party politics.

Sky News

"He’s the only one at No. 10 whose approval rating is still rising", one person joked online of his latest appearance.

"I'd definitely vote for him", another teased, while someone else penned: "It’s officially now a Hot Podium Guy summer."

"We need Starmer to hurry up and resign so we get to see Hot Podium Guy again", added a third, ahead of the day.

But, who is he?

Well, 'Hot Podium Guy' is actually the alter-ego of Tobias Gough, whose job is to manage the lecterns and test microphones ahead of the prime minister's addresses to the nation as a sound engineer.





Gough also works with prime ministers to design new lecterns each time a fresh face takes over Number 10 (which, if you're not in the UK, is a lot).

It would turn out he's also pretty self-aware when it comes to moonlighting as a social media star, joking during an interview with the Daily Mail in 2019 that he "wasn't model material".

And yes, we already know what your next question is, too. Is he single?

Well, it might be time to hop off wedding Pinterest, as Gough, 42, married his wife Tina shortly before the pandemic struck.

However, given we only get to see him when something is about to go down - here's to hoping we don't see him for another while.

Why not read…?



