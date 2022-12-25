Jacob Rees-Mogg told he 'cannot love God' as Christmas message backfires

Jacob Rees-Mogg has again found himself on the wrong end of a severe roasting after sharing another Biblically-themed Christmas message about Jesus Christ, which has become something of a tradition for the Tory MP.

The former minister has had a habit of sharing a religious message on Christmas Day over the past few years which often focuses on the birth of Jesus. It is the day after all.

As always the message reads as follows: "Today a Saviour has been born to us. He is Christ the Lord."

Now if this had been posted by anyone else other than a Tory MP, especially an MP with Rees-Mogg's reputation then no-one would have probably batted an eyelid.

However, because it was Rees-Mogg he end up receiving a torrent of comments, mostly critical about him and the government's policies which some might argue are often in stark contrast of what Jesus promoted through his teachings.

TV presenter Sue Perkins replied with a quote from John 4:20. She wrote: "Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen."

Dr Paul Monaghan added: "Without action, belief and respect these are just words. You have made them words."

As you can imagine, many of the replies were of a similar vein.













Rees-Mogg has previously admitted that he deliberately posts messages like this just to annoy the left-wing sectors of Twitter. In April, he told The Political Party podcast: "I always tweet at midnight, on Christmas, something about 'today, a saviour's been born Jesus Christ the Lord."

"This amazingly annoys the left. I get the most furious response. By the time I've left midnight mass, a thousand or more people have gone absolutely furious and I wish them Merry Christmas."

So there you go. While it might feel like you are getting one over on Rees-Mogg, he in his own eyes feels he is having the last laugh.

