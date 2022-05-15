Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that people who WFH on sunny days might be sneaking off to watch the cricket, and it’s proof that he thinks everyone lives in a PG Wodehouse novel.

The Minister for Government Efficiency has been keeping civil servants on high alert over recent weeks, even leaving 'passive-aggressive' notes to those who aren’t at their office desks.

Now, he made a joke which suggested a link between civil servants being away from the office and the dates of Test matches at Lord’s.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “We're going to have to compare notes with the Met Office. We need to have the evidence on Lord's Test matches and all that.”

Rees-Mogg later attempted to clarify his comments.

Saying that the weather forecast threat had been 'a joke', he told The Mail on Sunday: “It just shows the risk of making a joke in politics because even something fundamentally impractical gets taken seriously.”

Suggesting the civil service are looking for any chance to bunk off and head to Lord's? It's just not cricket.

It comes after Boris Johnson said that he did not believe the current working from home system was working.

He said that in his experience it involved "getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop and then forgetting what it was you’re doing".

The prime minister added that he believed in the “workplace environment”. “And I think that will help to drive up productivity. It will get our city centres moving in the weekdays. And it will be good for mass transit. And a lot of businesses having a tough time will benefit from that," he told the Daily Mail.

