Joe Rogan shares Donald Trump’s unexpected response to safety question at UFC event

Joe Rogan has shared the bizarre response Donald Trump gave when speaking about possible safety concerns at the White House’s UFC Freedom 250 event.

Rogan commented on the event, which saw 4,000 people take their seats at the controversial, temporary construction on the White House South Lawn.

The podcaster said that when he commented on his worry about possible terror threats, Trump responded in a way that left him incredibly surprised.

Speaking about the exchange, Rogan commented: “I said to Trump, ‘I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack.’ He goes, ‘We gotta go somehow,’” Rogan said. “I go, ‘What the f***, dude?’”

It comes after the Department of Justice announced the arrest of five men two nights after the event who allegedly plotted to attack the event and kill government officials. The men planned to deploy explosive-laden drones around the event and use snipers to fire at “high value targets” in the fleeing crowd, according to federal prosecutors

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

It comes after Trump was criticised by horror author Stephen King over the latest developments with the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, taking issue with the president’ latest comments.

If you’ve managed to miss it, Trump has been attempting to improve the Reflecting Pool – only, things have continued to backfire in a series of embarrassing and unfortunate ways.

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