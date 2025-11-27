Vice president JD Vance accidentally endorsed the same message that Donald Trump has been raging at Democrats for.

US president Trump sparked backlash when he issued threats of death to six Democrats who joined together and released a video that addressed members of the military and intelligence community.

In the video, senator Mark Kelly and five other Democratic House representatives reminded members of the military that it is their constitutional duty and right to “refuse illegal orders”.

The 18 November video sparked a major reaction from Trump , who took to Truth Social to share a number of posts about those who took part. In one, he called their behaviour “seditious” and attempted to suggest they were “traitors” to America who should be arrested.

Unfortunately for Trump, however, the vice-president seems to have accidentally agreed with the Democrats.

During a speech to troops at Fort Campbell, Vance said: “We don’t just want people who mindlessly follow orders. We want people who think.

“Because we know that the most powerful weapon in the United States’ arsenal, the most powerful weapon anywhere in the world – it’s not a rifle, it’s not a tank, it’s not a helicopter or an airplane. The most dangerous and lethal weapon anywhere in the world is a United States soldier.”

Posting a clip online, one person suggested: “Vance accidentally endorsed the one idea his own movement fears the most, independent judgment.”

“So….he supports Senator Kelly? If so way to go JD! Maybe your spine is returning,” another commented in response.

Another said: “Vice President Thank you for supporting those 6 Democrats in Congress who Donald Trump called traitors…. We want our military TO THINK AND NOT MINDLESSLY FOLLOW ORDERS…”

Someone else wrote: “JD Vance—finally stumbling into the light of the Nuremberg defense, only to trip over his own boss's threats against those ‘treasonous’ Democrats for saying the same thing. If only his Yale degree came with a spine.”

“Vance didn't get the memo,” joked another.

