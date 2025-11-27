The Rest is Science's Hannah Fry and VSauce play 'Who Said That?' with indy100

Hannah Fry and Michael Stevens, better known to millions online as YouTuber Vsauce, put their expert minds to the ultimate test in a chaotic new challenge with Indy100.

The duo, who co-host the brand new The Rest Is Science podcast, were asked to identify whether a series of scientific quotes came from real scientists or fictional geniuses.

The result? Plenty of confusion, unexpected confidence, and a healthy dose of scientific silliness.

You can watch or listen to The Rest Is Science wherever you get your podcasts. https://linktr.ee/therestisscience

