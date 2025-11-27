Michelle Yeoh wants us to know her character is the true villain in Wicked: For Good - and her explanation has inadvertently become an iconic meme.

The Oscar-winning actress plays Madame Morrible in the two Wicked films, and her character's evilness can be summed up in two gestures.

Basically, Madame Morrible has the initials 'MM', and if you flip it around, it shows as 'WW' for Wicked Witch.

"'MM,’ flip it around? ‘Wicked Witch!" Yeoh exclaimed, explaining it over again with the same enthusiasm in interviews at the Wicked: For Good premieres, The Today Show, The Graham Norton Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The clips of Yeoh doing the 'MM' to 'WW' hand flip have been going viral online, with many comparing it to when Lady Gaga repeatedly said, "There could be 100 people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you, and you just need one to believe in you" when doing press interviews for A Star Is Born.

"This is Michelle’s version of 'there can be 100 people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you'," one person wrote, sharing a compilation of all the times Yeoh does the 'MM' to 'WW'.









A second person joked, "The first time Michelle Yeoh clocked that MM flipped around made Wicked Witch."





"I am so endeared by Michelle Yeoh and her love for the 'Madame Morrible Wicked Witch' bit. She’s so happy and excited to share the little pun joke with the world," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "I was beginning to think Wicked: For Good didn’t have a holding space moment and then Michelle Yeoh happened."









Another person added, "Madame Morrible M M flip it around wicked witch."





"Madame Morrible… MM… Flip it around and you get WW… WICKED WITCH," someone else shared.

