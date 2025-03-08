JD Vance finally responds after becoming the internet's biggest meme

Yes, Vice president JD Vance has seen those memes of his distorted face that have recently gone viral - but what does he make of it all?

Photos of Vance have been edited in all kinds of ways: he's been bald, an emo rocker, a baby-faced child with a hat and lollipop, purple-faced like Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a Despicable Meminion, and generally enlarging his face.

This all came about following the meeting between Vance and President Trump's sit-down talk in the Oval Office with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in what was a tense discussion that led to shouting.

“Have you said thank you once?” Vance asked Zelensky (he has thanked the US for their support in the ongoing war a number of times).

It was this interaction that led social media users to go ham with the Vance photo edits.

"You have to say pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky," one user wrote, with a photo of Vance from the meeting, except his grinning face has been plumped up to make him look like a baby, which now has over 13.2 million views.









"For the last time, Mr. Wonka, I did not try any experimental gum, and frankly I find this entire line of questioning insulting," another posted alongside an inflated and purple Vance to resemble Violet Beauregarde.









While many of the edits are from this meeting, the meme has since expanded to include other edited photos of Vance, such as his official White House portrait.

Why has Vance received the meme treatment?

Meme creator Dave McNamee reckons this is because "It's such an easy own."

'Like, this is a guy who takes himself so seriously," and so these types of child-like edits undermine his serious persona," he told Vulture.

McNamee also noted how this "isn’t just a commentary on his subservience to Trump but a skewering of how lame and transparent his entire 'extremely online guy' persona is."

How has Vance reacted to the memes?

We now know that Vance has seen the memes of himself going viral online thanks to journalist Julio Rosas of The Blaze, who travelled with the VP and was able to share this confirmation.

"I can confirm VP Vance has seen many of the memes/edits of his pictures and thinks it's a funny trend," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.





So there you have it: Vance thinks the memes are amusing... (or does he just want it all to die down?)

Elsewhere, Zelensky thanks world leaders after Trump and Vance's 'appalling' blowout, and JD Vance defends Trump's worrying 'un-American' comments.

